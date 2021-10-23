Chelsea Vs Norwich: Blues Fans Say 'we Are Simply The Best' After 7-0 Thrashing

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea thrashed rock-bottom club Norwich City 7-0 on Saturday to showcase another glimpse of their firepower in England's top flight. Mason Mount scored a hattrick while Callum Hudson Odoi, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell all chipped in with a goal each, meanwhile, Max Aarons scored an unfortunate own goal in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea fans could not believe that their club would dominate the match in such a fashion as several took to social media to celebrate and voice their opinions. The Blues demolished Norwich despite not playing a recognized striker as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are sidelined due to injuries.

Chelsea vs Norwich: Netizens react as Blues thrash the Canaries 7-0

One fan put out a Tweet to state that Chelsea have not only 'scored the most amount of goals in the league,' but they have also 'conceded the least amount of goals in the league.' They finished their post by stating that their favourite club 'are simply the best.'

We’ve scored the most amount of goals in the league and we’ve conceded the least amount of goals in the league, we are simply the best.



“Boring boring Chelsea”, music to my ears. — Mod (@CFCMod_) October 23, 2021

Another netizen lauded Chelsea by stating that they beat Norwich handsomely despite resting Christensen and Azpilicueta, and missing the likes of 'Lukaku, Werner and Kante through injury.' The user said that if rival sides like Liverpool and Manchester United would not play their top players, they would most likely lose.

Chelsea Rested Christensen and Azpilicueta

Missed Lukaku, Werner and Kante through Injury

If Ronaldo,Bruno and Rashford no play una go fit draw match ??

If Salah, Mane and VVD no play una go fit win match ??

Just asking ooo — Sirowenjnrpapi🤍🤍 (@owenjnrpapi) October 23, 2021

Another netizen praised Mason Mount in particular as he scored his first hattrick for Chelsea. The user stated that the English international delivered 'a fantastic performance' as he 'was everywhere today, through the middle, left, right.' They finished the post by stating that it was great to 'see him back in the goals.'

Mason Mount with a hatrick, genuinely a fantastic performance, was everywhere today, through the middle, left, right, so good to see him back in the goals. pic.twitter.com/zYKWJyNYGN — Pys (@CFCPys) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, several other posts can be seen below.

Chelsea THE BEST — Antonio Yepez 🌎 (@Sacotoam) October 23, 2021

Another beautiful evening to remind you Chelsea is on top of the table — Black Jack (@ReallyGood30) October 23, 2021

That how we step on TEAM …WHO WANT SMOKE @ChelseaFC 😍 — justSPORT (@justSPORT17) October 23, 2021

Image: Twitter@Premier League