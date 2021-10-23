Last Updated:

Chelsea Vs Norwich: Blues Fans Say 'we Are Simply The Best' After 7-0 Thrashing

Premier League giants Chelsea thrashed rock-bottom club Norwich City 7-0 on Saturday to showcase another glimpse of their firepower in England's top flight.

Chelsea vs Norwich

Image: Twitter@Premier League


Premier League heavyweights Chelsea thrashed rock-bottom club Norwich City 7-0 on Saturday to showcase another glimpse of their firepower in England's top flight. Mason Mount scored a hattrick while Callum Hudson Odoi, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell all chipped in with a goal each, meanwhile, Max Aarons scored an unfortunate own goal in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea fans could not believe that their club would dominate the match in such a fashion as several took to social media to celebrate and voice their opinions. The Blues demolished Norwich despite not playing a recognized striker as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are sidelined due to injuries.

Chelsea vs Norwich: Netizens react as Blues thrash the Canaries 7-0

One fan put out a Tweet to state that Chelsea have not only 'scored the most amount of goals in the league,' but they have also 'conceded the least amount of goals in the league.' They finished their post by stating that their favourite club 'are simply the best.'

Another netizen lauded Chelsea by stating that they beat Norwich handsomely despite resting Christensen and Azpilicueta, and missing the likes of 'Lukaku, Werner and Kante through injury.' The user said that if rival sides like Liverpool and Manchester United would not play their top players, they would most likely lose.

Another netizen praised Mason Mount in particular as he scored his first hattrick for Chelsea. The user stated that the English international delivered 'a fantastic performance' as he 'was everywhere today, through the middle, left, right.' They finished the post by stating that it was great to 'see him back in the goals.'

Meanwhile, several other posts can be seen below.

Image: Twitter@Premier League

