Chelsea Vs Norwich City Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Premier League Live

Champions League-chasing Chelsea take on relegated Norwich City on Matchday 36 in the Premier League on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) at Stamford Bridge. With only three games left in the season, the Blues will look to snap up all three points against bottom side Norwich, who have already been relegated from the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side hold a one-point advantage over fellow contenders Leicester City and Manchester United, and a defeat could hand an advantage to the aforementioned sides in the race for the top four. Here are the Chelsea vs Norwich City live stream details, Chelsea vs Norwich City H2H record, and our Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction.

Also Read: Man United Fans Lash Out At Maguire, Lindelof After Southampton's Late, Late Equaliser

Premier League live: Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction and preview

Frank Lampard's Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table after Manchester United slipped to a 2-2 draw against Southampton last night. The Blues have been far from perfect post restart, and while they have registered impressive wins over Manchester City and Leicester City, they suffered shock defeats to Sheffield United and West Ham. A win on Tuesday will move Chelsea four points clear of the chasing pack, and Norwich is the easiest of their remaining fixtures, with Frank Lampard's men set to face Liverpool and Wolves next.

Also Read: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

🔵 M A T C H D A Y 🔵#CHENOR pic.twitter.com/WqRveLxZ7v — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2020

Norwich had a pretty torrid time this season, and find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table. Daniel Farke's side have already been relegated from the Premier League, having accumulated only 21 points in 35 matches. Norwich are winless post restart, having lost all six matches so far. The Canaries have only scored one goal in the past six Premier League games, and have their backs against the wall as they make the trip to Stamford Bridge. The two sides played at an enthralling fixture at Carrow Road earlier this season, with the Blues edging the game 3-2.

Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction: Chelsea vs Norwich City H2H

The Chelsea vs Norwich City H2H record massively favours the Blues, with Frank Lampard's side yet to face defeat against Norwich. There have been 11 Chelsea vs Norwich City H2H clashes in the past, with Chelsea winning seven games, with the other four fixtures resulting in draws. From the eight Chelsea vs Norwich City H2H clashes in the Premier League, Norwich have only managed a single point, during their clash at Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Also Read: Hakim Ziyech Leaves For The UK In Private Jet Ahead Of Chelsea Move

Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction: Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic; Willian, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Olivier Giroud.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic; Willian, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Olivier Giroud. Norwich City: Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Jamal Lewis; Alexander Tettey, Kenny McLean; Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Onel Hernandez; Teemu Pukki.

Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction: Chelsea vs Norwich City live stream

Fans wondering on how to watch the Premier League live in India can watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Norwich City fixture on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. One can also watch the Chelsea vs Norwich City live stream on the Disney + Hotstar app. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on July 14, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India). Jio TV subscribers can also watch the game live from their phones. For live score updates, in-match highlights, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Chelsea, Norwich City and the Premier League.

Also Read: Chelsea Beaten At Sheffield United 3-0 In EPL

Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction

Chelsea are the overwhelming favourites for the Tuesday night clash at Stamford Bridge against Norwich. Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United last time out, Frank Lampard's men have Champions League qualification on the line and his team is likely to be fired up for the occasion. With Norwich City having nothing to lose, Daniel Farke's side will hope to end their Premier League stint on a high and do have the firepower to mount an upset. Our Chelsea vs Norwich City prediction is that the Blues will register a comfortable 4-0 win at home.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter)