Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will be keen on putting a challenging week behind them when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 3. Premier League live action between Chelsea and Crystal Palace is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST). Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream details, Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news and our Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction ahead of the London derby.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction and live stream details

Chelsea were forced to pull off a three-goal comeback against West Bromwich Albion last weekend before being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham earlier this week. The Blues are currently in ninth place on the Premier League table, winning just one league game so far despite being the highest spenders in the transfer window. Timo Werner's first goal for Chelsea came against Tottenham and the German will be hopeful of making it two in two at the weekend.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace have managed to get two wins from their opening three games this season. The Eagles registered wins against Southampton and Man United before suffering defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton last weekend. Our Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Chelsea.

💪 A positive update on squad fitness from the boss. #CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 2, 2020

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news and injury list

For the hosts, Hakim Ziyech is still unavailable while Billy Gilmour is a long-term absentee. However, Lampard did confirm that USMNT star Christian Pulisic has returned to the squad after an injury lay-off that saw him miss the first three games of the season. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to get his first Premier League start of the season this weekend at the Bridge.

🗣 Frank Lampard: 'Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow. It’s great to have him back for himself and for the boost he gives the team because he’s an important player for us.' 💪 pic.twitter.com/B7rsegxiwe — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2020

For Crystal Palace, defenders Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson are all long-term absentees. Jeffrey Schlupp will also miss out due to an injury he sustained last weekend. Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew are expected to partner up in attack for the visitors.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs Palace live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live telecast on BT Sport 1. In India, the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image Credits - Chelsea Twitter, Crystal Palace Instagram