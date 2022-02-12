Chelsea Vs Palmeiras Live Stream: How To Watch Club World Cup Final In India, UK And US?

Premier League giants Chelsea will be up against Brazil’s Palmeiras in the summit clash of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chelsea defeated Al-Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final on February 9 as Romelu Lukaku’s strike made the winning difference. On the other hand, Palmeiras stormed into the finals after defeating Al Ahly 2-0 in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Team News

Chelsea has a chance to win the FIFA Club World for the first time, as they lost to Corinthians in 2012, the last time they made it to the finals. With Thomas Tuchel back with the squad, Edouard Mendy can be the first-choice keeper, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, the latter has also shown impressive performance in the semi-finals as well as on all occasions he played last month. While Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz are set to feature in the starting line-up, Mason Mount can be expected to start the match. Meanwhile, for Palmeiras, 19-year-old Henri remains sidelined due to injury while Eduard Atuesta could start in the midfield.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch the live-streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Chelsea and Palmeiras on the Voot app, as the match won’t be telecasted in India. The match will start from the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at 10 PM in India. Football fans in the UK can tune into the telecast by Channel 4, while the live-streaming will be available on the All 4 app. Soccer fans in the US can watch the live broadcast of the match on FS2 and Fox Deportes, and fubo TV will stream the match live. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM in the UK and at 11:30 AM in the US.

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Predicted Starting Line-ups

Chelsea Probable Starting line-up: Kepa (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku.

Palmeiras Probable Starting line-up: Weverton(GK); Marcos Rocha, Luan Garcia, Gustavo Gomez, Joaquin Piquerez, Ze Rafael, Danilo, Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony

(Image: AP)