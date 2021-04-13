Chelsea Vs Porto Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Chelsea will take on FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night. The game will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 14. Here's a look at where to watch Chelsea vs Porto live stream, the Champions League channel and our prediction for the game.

Chelsea vs Porto prediction and preview

Chelsea have one foot into the Champions League top four and Thomas Tuchel's men have emerged as one of the dark horses for the competition. The Blues clinched a comfortable 2-0 win in Portugal, and the away goal advantage makes them favourites for the return leg at home. Chelsea continued their good form domestically, clinching a 4-1 win over fellow London club Crystal Palace. Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma scored either side of a Christian Pulisic brace as the Blues look dominant ahead of Porto's visit.

Porto did well to reach the last eight stage in the Champions League, overcoming Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the round of 16. Sergio Conceicao's men are second in the Liga NOS, six points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon. Following their Chelsea disappointment, Porto returned to winning ways with a regulation 2-0 win over Tondela but will have their backs against the wall on their trip to Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese club will hope to turn a corner and clinch yet another improbable win and keep the dreams of clinching their first Champions League title since 2004 alive.

Chelsea vs Porto team news

Chelsea have no pressing injury concerns or suspensions and Thomas Tuchel could rotate his side as the Blues prepare for a run-in in the Premier League. Out of favour striker, Tammy Abraham could be handed a spot in the XI, while the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic could maintain their place in the side. For Porto, Sergio Oliviera and Mehdi Tarebi, who both missed the first leg due to suspension, are set to return, in what will be a huge boost to their leadership and attack upfront.

Chelsea vs Porto team news: Predicted starting XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Haverz; Tammy Abraham

Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Haverz; Tammy Abraham Porto: Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi; Jesus Corona, Sergio Oliviera, Matues Uribe, Luis Diaz; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Champions League channel: Where to watch: Chelsea vs Porto?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Chelsea vs Porto live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 14, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea, Porto Twitter)