Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US

Real Madrid are set to take on Chelsea in a very intriguing Champions League quarterfinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. The Frank Lampard reign started with a loss against Wolves in the Premier League and the Blues would be hoping to overturn their recent form. Madrid failed to follow up their El Clasico display as they succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in La Liga.

With Barcelona edging away with the Spanish top-flight title, Los Blancos' sole focus would be to defend their Champions League crown and Chelsea could pose a severe threat despite their recent on-field issues. Caretaker manager Lampard does have a tough task to cut out but in the past, there have been instances where an in-form side got the beating.

Both teams have been involved in four matches in the UCL so far. Real Madrid have emerged victorious on one occasion while Chelsea have claimed two victories. One match is drawn.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in India, UK and USA

When and where will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match be played?

The Champions League quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live telecast in India?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Chelsea can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on April 13, 2023.

Where to watch the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in India?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Chelsea will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on April 13, 2023.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in the UK and the USA?