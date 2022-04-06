Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match Live In India, US & UK?

After an enthralling first day of UEFA Champions League quarter-finals action, day two is set to feature another blockbuster clash as Premier League giants Chelsea take on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid. The first leg will take place at Stamford Bridge, with the match scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 7.

Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing encounter, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream details.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live streaming in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, April 6.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Injuries: Ben Chilwell

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Injuries: Eden Hazard