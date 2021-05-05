Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Live: How To Watch Chelsea Vs Real Madrid In India?

With Istanbul in their sights, Chelsea are all set to lock horns with Real Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown. The game between the two European heavyweights will be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 5. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time (Thursday, May 6 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream details and our prediction for the much-awaited UCL fixture.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction and preview

The first leg of the Champions League tie at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano ended all square at 1-1. Christian Pulisic, who opened the scoring with a crucial away goal for the Blues, will hope to replicate a similar performance in the second leg. However, Chelsea were denied the win as Karim Benzema scored a stunning equalizer, thereby keeping Real Madrid's hopes of winning a fourteenth UCL title alive.

Chelsea arrive into this game on the back of a stellar run as they have just lost two games in their last 23 (15W 6D) and have kept a remarkable 17 clean sheets. On the other hand, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid boast a similar record as they are currently on a 19-match unbeaten run (13W 6D). Los Blancos have not lost a game since the beginning of February and have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions. Considering the form of the two teams, our Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction is a Chelsea win.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news

Heading into this match, Thomas Tuchel will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic who remains sidelined with an injury. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane will face a tough selection task as he continues to remain without the services of a number of players. Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are all sidelined due to injuries while Marcelo and Federico Valverde remain doubts for this fixture.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid in India: Chelsea vs Real Madrid channel

For fans wondering how to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid in India can tune in to Sony Ten 2 SD/HD, the official Chelsea vs Real Madrid channel. The Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Chelsea vs Real Madrid prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.