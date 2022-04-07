Last Updated:

Chelsea Vs Real Madrid: What Makes Karim Benzema A Ballon D'Or Frontrunner For This Year?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against Chelsea to help his side win the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Ballon d'Or, Karim Benzema hat trick, karim benzema record, karim benzema vs chelsea, cristiano ronaldo

Image: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague


Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against Chelsea to help his side win the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 3-1 at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. This was Benzema's second Champions League hat-trick of the season, with his first coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 match on March 10. Benzema has now become the fourth player in the world to score back-to-back Champions League hat-tricks after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Luiz Adriano. 

Benzema scored two of his three goals in the first half before netting another one in the 46th minute of the game. Benzema provided Real Madrid with an early lead after beating Edouard Mendy in the 21st minute to score the goal off Vinicius Junior's amazing cross. Benzema then stunned the home side with another goal just three minutes after the first one as he beat Mendy again to put the ball into the bottom-right corner of the post. 

READ | Major blow to Real Madrid as Karim Benzema to miss El Clasico owing to calf injury

Benzema's record third goal came just minutes after the start of the second half as he intercepted a terrible pass from Mendy, who was trying to send the ball to centre-back Antonio Rudiger, to insert it into an empty net in a brilliant fashion. With the goal, Benzema has now become the second player after Robert Lewandowski to score two hat-tricks in this year's Champions League. Both Benzema and Lewandowski now have the opportunity to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring three hat-tricks in a Champions League edition. 

READ | Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Who will replace Karim Benzema? How could it impact El Clasico?

Benzema's hat-trick has earned him praise from football pundits all around the world. Former English footballer Rio Ferdinand believes that Benzema's performance across all competitions has put him in the front of the Ballon d'Or trophy race.

READ | Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

What makes Benzema a frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or?

Benzema, who plays in the La Liga, is currently the highest goal-scorer in the league with 24 goals in 26 matches. He has a whopping 37 goals across all competitions this season. 

READ | Another Benzema hat trick gives Madrid 3-1 edge over Chelsea

Benzema's performance in last night's game catapulted him to the No. 4 spot on the list of highest goal-scorers in the Champions League. He now has 82 goals in the marquee European competition, just three goals behind Lewandowski. Ronaldo remains on top of the chart with 140 Champions League goals to his name. 

Image: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague

Tags: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid, Chelsea
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND