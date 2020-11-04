Chelsea Vs Rennes Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea play hosts to French club Rennes on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. After an inconsistent start to the season, the Blues are on a six-game unbeaten run and have kept four successive clean sheets. The Chelsea vs Rennes live stream will begin on Wednesday, November 4 (Thursday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Chelsea vs Rennes live stream information, Chelsea vs Rennes prediction and Chelsea vs Rennes team news ahead of the Champions League encounter.

Champions League live: Chelsea vs Rennes match preview

The Blues have made a solid start to their Champions League campaign, collecting four points from their first two games. Interestingly, they are yet to concede in the competition this season, with the 0-0 draw with Sevilla followed by a resounding 4-0 away win against Russian side Krasnodar. All eyes will be on new signing Edouard Mendy, with the goalkeeper taking on his former club months after leaving. Frank Lampard’s side are on a good run of form, with their new signings finally showing signs of gelling together.

Rennes will consider themselves unlucky as they find themselves at the bottom of Group E. An opening draw 1-1 against Krasnodar was followed by a 1-0 away loss to Sevilla. Unlike Chelsea’s winning run, Rennes were in the midst of a four-game winless streak before their comeback victory against Brest in Ligue 1. The 2-1 win meant that the club is placed third in the Ligue 1 standings, just three points behind leaders PSG.

Chelsea vs Rennes team news: Injury update

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic will miss the game after injuring his hamstring while warming up against Burnley. Billy Gilmour has returned to training but will likely feature after the international break.

Rennes: The visitors will be without Daniele Rugani and Eduardo Camavinga, with both ruled out due to injury. Midfielder Steven Nzonzi will return to the side after serving his suspension.

Chelsea vs Rennes team news: Probable playing 11

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham Rennes: Gomis; Traore, Da Silva, Aguerd; Dalbert; Bourigeaud, Nzonzi, Martin; Doku, Guirassy, Terrier

How to watch Chelsea vs Rennes live in India?

The live telecast of the Chelsea vs Rennes game will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Chelsea vs Rennes live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Chelsea vs Rennes prediction

According to our Chelsea vs Rennes prediction, the game will end in a win for Chelsea.

