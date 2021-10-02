Chelsea Vs Southampton FC: How To Watch EPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

A semi-struggling Chelsea side is set to take on Southampton team, that are yet to win a match in the Premier League 2021/22 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 2, at Stamford Bridge in London. What makes it more interesting is that Chelsea have been winless in their three league games against Southampton.

Chelsea have been struggling to do well in their last two games having lost to Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League and against Juventus 1-0 as well, in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to put this run behind him and pick up a win against the Saints.

Southampton had a good start to the season as they have lost two and drawn four of their opening six games. They are yet to pick up a win in the league but the Saints' boss Ralph Hasenhüttl will be looking to take advantage and defeat a slightly dejected Blues side.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match in India?

For fans wondering on how to watch Chelsea vs Southampton FC live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively. The Chelsea vs Southampton English Premier League match can also be viewed using the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League's social media accounts.

How to Live Stream the Chelsea vs Southampton EPL Match in India?

The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 2, at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Chelsea vs Southampton FC Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) at the Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans who want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Chelsea vs Southampton Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3:00 PM British Standard Time (BST) at Stamford Bridge in London.

(Image: AP)