Chelsea Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Frank Lampard's Chelsea welcome Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Matchday 5 of the Premier League as football returns following the international break. The game between Chelsea and Southampton is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm BST (7:30 pm IST) at Stamford Bridge. Here's a look at the Chelsea vs Southampton team news, Chelsea vs Southampton live stream details and our Chelsea vs Southampton prediction.

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction and preview

The Blues have endured quite a topsy-turvy start to the new season as they currently sit in seventh place on the league table with seven points from four games. Chelsea began the campaign with a 3-1 win over Brighton and then lost 2-0 against Liverpool followed by a 3-3 draw against West Brom. Chelsea then got their second win of the season in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace just before the international break and will be looking to get another three points when they face Southampton on Saturday.

On the other hand, Southampton currently sit 11th in the league table with six points from their opening four. The Saints earned three points just before the international break with a 2-0 win over West Brom. Based on recent results and the form of both teams, our Chelsea vs Southampton prediction is a 3-1 win for Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Southampton team news, injuries and suspensions

Frank Lampard confirmed in his pre-match presser that Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva will miss out on the game against Southampton due to injury. N'Golo Kante also remains a doubt after picking up an injury in France's 2-1 win over Croatia earlier this week. However, the Blues are now boosted with the return of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

For the visitors, Stuart Armstrong has been ruled out following a positive coronavirus test. Ralph Hasenhuttl's men will also have to make do without the services of new signing Mohammed Salisu. Danny Ings, who has scored three goals already this season, is expected to lead the line for Southampton.

Premier League live: Chelsea vs Southampton live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton game live on BT Sport. In India, the Chelsea vs Southampton live telecast will be available on Star Sports/Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD (Saturday, 7:30 pm IST). The Chelsea vs Southampton game can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits - Chelsea Instagram, Southampton Twitter