Chelsea Vs Southampton Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Round 4 Match In India & UK?

In the EFL Cup round of 16 clash, Chelsea will take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 27 at 12:15 AM IST (Tuesday, October 26,19:45 BST, the local time in the UK). Chelsea comes into this fixture after romping a 7-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League courtesy to a Mason Mount hat-trick, an own-goal and goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Southampton, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw against Burnley in their Premier League fixture and the Saints currently sit 16th in the Premier League.

The two sides played against each other earlier in the Premier League this season, a game that Chelsea won 3-1 against at Stamford Bridge. The Blues will go into the fixture as favourites but will be wary of the threat Southmaption can post, no side has had more different goalscorers (seven) in the League Cup than the Saints this season.

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup watch in India?

For football fans in India wanting to watch the Carabao Cup clash between Chelsea and Southampton can watch the live stream on the Voot Select app and website as well as on the Jio TV app. The game will also be broadcasted live on Colors Infinity. Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: How to watch the EFL Cup clash in the UK?

The Chelsea vs Southampton match will not be shown live on TV with Sky Sports live streaming the Arsenal vs Leeds match. Fans can however follow the Sky Sports website for the live match blog. Those still interested in watching how the game went by, can catch the highlights on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

EFL Cup Round of 16 schedule

Wednesday, October 27

Arsenal v Leeds (12:15 am IST)

Chelsea v Southampton (12:15 am IST)

QPR v Sunderland (12:15 am IST)

Thursday, October 28

Preston v Liverpool (12:15 am IST)

West Ham v Man City (12:15 am IST)

Burnley v Tottenham (12:15 am IST)

Image: AP