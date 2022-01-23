Chelsea Vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte Could Achieve A Massive PL Feat At Stamford Bridge

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton in their previous game, Chelsea will next host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in what is being touted as an epic clash.

The Chelsea vs Tottenham clash will feature Antonio Conte visiting his former side, with the possibility of achieving a famous Premier League feat.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Can Antonio Conte script history?

Considering Chelsea's struggles in recent gameweeks, it will give Tottenham coach Antonio Conte a fantastic opportunity to achieve a famous Premier League milestone. If Spurs were to beat the Blues on Sunday, the Italian manager could become the first former Chelsea manager to defeat them at Stamford Bridge, on a ground where seven have previously failed to do so.

Chelsea vs Tottenham head to head record

In terms of the recent head to head record in the Premier League, Chelsea has won five of their previous six matches against Tottenham Hotspur and have also kept five clean sheets. Moreover, Spurs have just registered a single win over the Blues in their last 10 meetings (1D, 8L) across all competitions, giving Chelsea a massive advantage when it comes to the h2h record.

More importantly, Thomas Tuchel's side has already defeated Tottenham thrice this season (once in Premier League and over both legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final), suggesting that it will be a tall order if Antonio Conte is to achieve this famous Premier League feat, what no former Blues coach has achieved.

Premier League table update: Chelsea are in third

After 23 games, Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table with 44 points, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City. On the other hand, Tottenham are currently in sixth place with 36 points after having played 19 games. This game is a must-win for both teams as Chelsea will hope to emerge victorious to keep their bids for challenging for the title alive, while Tottenham will hope to win this match to reduce the gap between the two sides to just five points, with four games in hand.

