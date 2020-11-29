Chelsea Vs Tottenham Live Stream: How To Watch London Derby, Team News And Prediction

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea's phenomenal start to the Premier League continued when they went on to thrash Newcastle United last weekend. The Blues look to continue their splendid run of form when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby, who are currently leading the Premier League charts, following a thrilling victory against Manchester City last week.

The live broadcast for the Premier League clash between the two teams will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream will also be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2020

Time: 10 pm IST

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and preview

Chelsea arrive into the game following a scintillating 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League last week. Besides, the Blues also defeated Rennes midweek in the Champions League to seal a spot in the Round of 16. Lampard's men sit third on the league table with 18 points to their credit and a victory could see them claim the top spot.

Relive Saturday's victory whenever and however you like 👇#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2020

On the other hand, Tottenham's start to the Premier League campaign has been nothing short of exceptional. Jose Mourinho's men defeated Manchester City 2-0 last week to climb atop the Premier League standings with 20 points to their credit. Spurs are on a five-game unbeaten run as they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Tottenham team news

Lampard's men have an almost match fit squad ahead of the all-important clash against the Premier League leaders. Except for Billy Gilmour, every other player will be available for the manager. Gilmour's inclusion remains doubtful after he sustained a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has propelled his side to the top despite a long injury list. Legendary goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is doubtful for the clash following a knock, with Giovani Lo Celso's inclusion still unclear. Erik Lamela is recovering from a calf injury and will return only in December. Steven Bergwijn and Toby Alderweireld are also likely to miss out on the Stamford Bridge visit.

Chelsea vs Tottenham head-to-head

It will be a challenge for Mourinho to help his side clinch a victory away from home against his former club. Odds appear to favour the hosts as the ideal winners, with clear head-to-head advantage. Chelsea have managed 13 victories of the previous 26 encounters, while Spurs have racked up three points on five occasions only. Eight games saw the two teams share the spoils.

Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions

The head-to-head stats suggest that Chelsea have an edge over Spurs and are the likely winners.

