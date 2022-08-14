Chelsea Vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League LIVE In India, UK & US?

The matchday 2 of the Premier League 2022-23 season will feature Chelsea going against Tottenham Hotspur at the Stamford Stadium on Sunday night. Both teams had a winning start to their league campaign and are looking to better their position in the EPL points table at the end of Matchday 2. As of now, they are the only teams in the top 10 who have played only one game apiece.

Chelsea heads into the match after winning 1-0 against Everton in the away clash as Jorginho registered the goal towards the end of the first half, through a penalty. On the other hand, Tottenham is coming off a thumping 4-1 win against Southampton in their campaign opener. Ryan Sessegon, Eric Dier and Dejan Kulusevski scored one goal each for the Spurs, while they were also awarded one own goal.

When will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match begin?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match will begin at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 14..

How to watch live telecast of the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live broadcast of Premier League 2022-23 on the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The live telecast of the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

Soccer fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the EPL match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match live on USA Network on TV. At the same time, fubo TV stream the match live.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on their TV to watch the match live. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming on the Sky Go App.

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspurs: Predicted lineups

Chelsea’s Predicted Line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz

Tottenham Hotspur’s Predicted Line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son