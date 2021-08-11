Chelsea Vs Villarreal Live Streaming: Where To Watch UEFA Super Cup Match Live In India

Chelsea and Villarreal are all set to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday, August 11, (Thursday, August 12 in India). This will be the first competitive game of the new season for both sides. The contest between both teams will be played at the National Football Stadium, Windsor Park in Belfast at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at where and when you can watch Chelsea vs Villarreal.

Chelsea vs Villarreal Match Preview

Chelsea became the Champions League winners after beating PL Champions Manchester City 1-0 in the finals earlier in May. German midfielder Kai Havertz’s solo goal got Chelsea its second Champions League title. On the other hand, Unai Emery led Villarreal to its first-ever major trophy i.e UEFA Europa League after taking down Manchester United on penalties.

Going by the current form Unai Emery’s side has failed to register a single win in their three pre-season friendlies. After losing 2-1 to Marseille, Villarreal suffered a 3-2 loss against Leicester City with their latest clash ending in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United. Chelsea on the other hand has started off their new season on a strong and positive note and are currently unbeaten in the pre-season matches played to date. The team will be hoping to continue their fine form and win the trophy this time around.

However, Unai Emery has a fantastic record in cup competitions everywhere he's been, and his Villarreal side can't be written off. This will be the southwest London side's fourth appearance in the UEFA Super Cup. Now, the team is eyeing to add to their single UEFA Super Cup success in 1998.

Chelsea vs Villarreal Live TV Telecast

The broadcasting rights for the match are with the Sony Sports Network and therefore, it will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 at 12.30 AM IST on Thursday, August 12.

Chelsea vs Villarreal Live Streaming

The Chelsea vs Villarreal UEFA Super Cup match can also be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app or website for a subscription fee. The match will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on Thursday, August 12 at 12:30 am IST.

(Image Credits: AP)