Chelsea Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Chelsea are all set to host West Ham for their third-last Premier League 2020-21 fixture of the year. The Chelsea vs West Ham match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST from the Stamford Bridge Stadium, England on December 22. Here are the Chelsea vs West Ham live stream details, how to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live in India, Chelsea vs West Ham prediction and Chelsea vs West Ham team news.

Also Read | Pele Congratulates Messi On Equaling Single-club Goal Record, Barcelona Captain Responds

Chelsea vs West Ham team news: Premier League preview

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's statement that the game against West Ham is of "massive importance" is a clear indication of the mindset of the team going into tonight's encounter. Having faced two consecutive losses in two days against Everton and the Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Blues will want to come back strong in the game tonight. The 1-0 loss to Everton and the 1-2 defeat to the Wolves ended a run of 14 unbeaten games for the 5-time champions.

With this, Chelsea are currently in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 22 points. They have six wins, three losses and four draws in their 13 matches in the league so far. One more win could ensure them a top-5 finish going into the new year. Chelsea could be without the services of two star forwards, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech who are back in training but look unlikely to make this game. With this, all hopes will be on the last remaining forward, Christian Pulisic to take them ahead in the game today.

With 21 points on the board and in 10th place in the Premier League standings, West Ham are not far behind Chelsea. In fact, the Hammers will come into this game with much better numbers as compared to their opponents. Of West Ham's last five games, three have ended in wins, one in a loss and the latest in a draw. They will also be riding high on the confidence of having sunk the Blues at home in their last meeting. Arthur Masuaku will be out for tonight's game after his knee injury, while Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena are doubtful.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah 'unhappy' At Liverpool According To Former Teammate; Club To Let Him Leave?

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream details

The Chelsea vs West Ham game will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chelsea vs West Ham live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Chelsea vs West Ham live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official Premier League website and social media handles.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Honoured At BBC’s SPOTY Awards, Fans Congratulate Man United Forward

Chelsea vs West Ham prediction

According to our Chelsea vs West Ham prediction, Chelsea will win this game.

Note: The Chelsea vs West Ham Dream11 prediction, Dream11 Team and Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Frank Lampard Means Serious Business Against West Ham As Chelsea Look To End Losing Streak

Image Credits: West Ham United Twitter