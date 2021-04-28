Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Compared To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant After THIS interview

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic drew comparisons with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his pragmatic interview after the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. USMNT superstar Pulisic opened the scoring for the visitors at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday, but Karim Benzema levelled the tie, making for an interesting second leg next week. The second leg at Stamford Bridge will take place on Wednesday, May 5.

Christian Pulisic interview after Chelsea's draw against Real Madrid

Pulisic fired Chelsea into the lead against Madrid after 14 minutes on the clock, becoming the first American player to score against Real Madrid. However, Karim Benzema's instinctive strike before half-time levelled the tie at 1-1 with the second leg to come next week. Although Thomas Tuchel's side will feel they hold the advantage in the tie thanks to their away goal by Pulisic, the USMNT forward insisted that the job to reach the finals is still only 'half complete'.

In an interview with CBS Sports after the game, Pulisic was asked whether he was happy with Chelsea's result and the 22-year-old responded by saying, "Yeah, it's obviously a solid result playing away against a strong Madrid team, [but] I think it could have been better. But we'll take it and we're gonna be ready for the second leg."

He was then reminded that he became the first American to score against the 13-time European champions, however, Pulisic insisted that the job was still not complete, "Yeah, obviously that's a proud moment, but yeah, the job's nowhere near done so we still have a lot to do."

Fans compare Pulisic's response to legendary Kobe Bryant interview from 2009

Fans on social media were then compared Pulisic's response to that of Kobe Bryant's famous interview from the 2009 NBA Finals. At the time, the NBA icon delivered a memorable post-match interview when reporters asked why he wasn't happy with the Los Angeles Lakers being 2-0 up in the NBA Finals series against Orlando Magic. Bryant, who tragically passed away in last January in a helicopter crash, told reporters, "The job is not finished. Is the job finished? I don't think so."

(2009) Kobe Bryant had the GREATEST Post-Game Interview!



"Jobs not finished, job finished? .... I don't think so."#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/AVHb6GRZra — Classic Hoops (@ClassicHoopsNBA) March 13, 2020

On Twitter, one wrote, "Pulisic's interview just reminded me of Kobe Bryant. He has that Mamba mentality," while another added, "Pulisic is simply amazing, scored a goal and still remains pragmatic. Kobe would be proud of that interview."

Image Credits - Chelsea Instagram / NBA.COM