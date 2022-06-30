Chelsea's £97.5m-million Signee Romelu Lukaku Returns To Inter Milan On 30% Pay Cut

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is back at Inter Milan after completing his loan move back to the Italian club. The Belgian striker returns back to the club after completing his move to Chelsea just a year ago for a club-record fee of £100m ($136m). The San Siro club will pay the Blues an €8 million (£6.8m/$8.4m) loan fee, with the potential for performance-related add-ons.

Romelu Lukaku signs for Inter Milan

Lukaku joined Chelsea 10 years after initially joining the London club as a teenager. The Belgian international just scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Blues across 44 games last season. The 29-year-old forward will go down as one of the biggest transfer flops in Premier League history and made his way back to Italy after taking a pay cut after a tough season.

The striker spent two years at Inter Milan and won the Serie A title. Romelu Lukaku transfer comes after a difficult first season with Chelsea with the relationship between the player breaking down. The Belgian not only struggled with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's style of play but also gave an unsanctioned mid-season interview criticising the club. According to a report by Goal.com the striker hired a lawyer to push for his move back to Inter Milan.

As per the report, Chelsea will continue to pay yearly instalments on Lukaku's transfer original transfer, with those payments set at €23m (£20m/$24m). The move will see Lukaku linking up with Inter forward Lautaro Martínez. Combined with his first spell at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, Lukaku has made a total of 59 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals.

Romelu Lukakur on rejoining Inter Milan

After completing his move to Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku in his interview with Inter TV spoke about how delighted he is to be back at the club where he turned himself into a goal machine scoring47 goals in 72 appearances in Serie A . Lukaku said, “It seemed impossible for me to come back here but we managed it and I’m grateful to him (Inter president Steven Zhang) for the way he kept pushing and believing it was possible. We managed to do it in the end and I’m delighted to be back. I’m pleased to be back and now I can’t wait to get out there with my teammates.” Inter finished second to city rival AC Milan last season but won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup. Lukaku will wear No. 90 on his jersey. He had the No. 9 shirt in his previous spell.