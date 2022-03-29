Chelsea's Abramovich Spotted In Istanbul For Russia-Ukraine Talks Amid Poisoning Claims

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was spotted in Istanbul on Tuesday for the sixth round of peace negotiations between his country and Ukraine as the war entered its 34th day. The Chelsea owner was present despite reports earlier this week suggesting that he was poisoned by the Kremlin for acting against Russian interests.

Abramovich attends 6th round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Roman Abramovich was filmed wearing a suit at the sixth round of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul. The meeting was held to try and establish a ceasefire in the war that had entered its 34th day on Tuesday. The crisis commenced on February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' against neighbours Ukraine, a war that has resulted in massive damage across major Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Roman Abramovich has been pictured safe and well after the poisoning reports. He was in Istanbul is part of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/55M7q9JkIO — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) March 29, 2022

The Chelsea owner was present despite a report from Bellingcat, a Dutch investigative journalism group, claiming that Abramovich and two other delegates who attended the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on March 3 and 4 reported symptoms that could be related to poisoning. According to the Wall Street Journal, the oligarch was suffering from skin peeling and eye pain, which are signs of suspected poisoning. However, Kremlin has reportedly stated that the allegations have nothing to do with reality and that such false news is all part of an 'information war.'

Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich. https://t.co/DJaZ4CoL8J — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) March 28, 2022

Following the alleged poisoning incident, the Russian oligarch is believed to have received treatment in Turkey, which is one of the few nations in the region that did not impose any sanctions against Moscow. According to reports, the level of poisoning was not intended to be lethal.

Instead, it is believed that such a step was taken to send a message to anyone who was working towards jeopardising Russia's interests. It is believed that the poison was delivered via water or chocolate that the attendees of the Russia-Ukraine March 3 peace talks consumed.

It is believed that Abramovich's role during the peace talks was to secure humanitarian corridors to help Ukrainians receive a safe passage for their evacuation amid the Russian invasion. Moreover, he is also believed to have been trying to bring representatives from other nations to the peace talks.