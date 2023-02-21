Chelsea's Approach To Replace Under-fire Graham Potter Turned Down By Former EPL Manager

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly knocked back Chelsea's advances to replace Graham Potter as their manager. The Blues have been in a freefall as they have managed just a single win in 2023. Their Premier League defeat to Southampton left them reeling in the 10th place and they could miss out on a Champions League spot this season.

Mauricio Pochettino rejected Chelsea approach: reports

Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in the summer who was the first managerial casualty under the new regime. Chelsea snatched Potter from Brighton & Hove Albion and despite huge backing from the owners results have not gone in their favour in recent times. The West Londoners underwent a massive squad overhaul as the Todd Boehly-led consortium approved a major transfer kitty to the tune of £600 million in the last two transfer windows.

The Blues are also on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League following their 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg and should that happen a change at the managerial level could be pretty imminent. Potter has been handed a pretty competitive squad but Chelsea's failure has harmed his managerial aspects and he could face serious troubles if the Blues don't improve their current display.

Pochettino has been a free man since Paris Saint Germain got rid of him and the former Tottenham Hotspur expressed his desire to return to the Premier League earlier. "I miss the Premier League. I am really open. I love England and I am living between London and Barcelona, but more in London. "My house, my home. I love to be in England. The Premier League is the best league in the world. It's so competitive."

The former Spurs manager has also been reportedly linked with a return to his former hunting ground but it remains to be seen whether he receives a formal approach in near future. Incidentally, Tottenham will host Chelsea in their next Premier League clash and Potter's fate could be sealed next Sunday.

Pochettino turned Spurs into a completely different outfit and could replicate those principles should he accept the offer to be the man at the helm at Stamford Bridge.