Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi Facing Fraud Probe Over £215,000 Lamborghini Urus Collision

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been caught up in a fraud probe case following a crash in his £215,000 Lamborghini Urus that took place in August 2020. Hudson-Odoi's supercar crashed into a ten-year-old Renault that was driven by a junior doctor. The English winger is now reportedly under investigation for 'forcing' the doctor to take responsibility for crashing into his supercar and falsifying details of his vehicle.

Callum Hudson-Odoi fraud probe: Chelsea star under investigation for accident in his Lamborghini Urus

According to reports from The Sun, Hudson-Odoi's Lamborghini crashed in Wandsworth, South West London last year and the Blues star did not produce any documents for his Lamborghini at the time but is now being probed after the doctor revealed what exactly happened. Hudson-Odoi was with two others in his car when the crash took place and was "angry" at the doctor's driving skills. The 20-year-old, along with his friends, then attempted to 'force' the doctor into admitting his guilt.

However, when the medic refused to comply, the Chelsea star mocked him and his vehicle. Although the case wasn't under investigation at the time, it is believed that Hudson-Odoi produced documents for a Ferrari and a Mercedes instead of a Lamborghini. The doctor is now keen on having the police investigate the matter.

As quoted by The Sun, the doctor, in his statement, said, “There was a big jolt when his car hit me. I recognised Callum the moment he jumped out of his car. He was wearing his full Chelsea kit and was angry. They started videoing me but I wouldn’t admit it was my fault. I waited for his brother to turn up. They mocked me for driving an old car. My insurance company received documentation for a Ferrari and then a Mercedes. I want the police to investigate the matter further.”

Hudson-Odoi's lawyers have reportedly claimed that the Chelsea star's brother Bradley, 32, submitted the false papers.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea career and stats

Hudson-Odoi has scored two goals in the Premier League and two more in the Champions League for Chelsea this season. He also scored in the FA Cup win over Morecambe in January. He was brought on as a substitute in Chelsea's 0-0 draw against Leeds United on Saturday. Chelsea are currently occupying the fourth spot on the PL table.

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea in 2007 and spent 10 years at the club's youth team. In January 2018, Hudson-Odoi made his first-team debut in an FA Cup match against Newcastle United. He has won the FA Cup and the Europa League with the Blues so far.

Image Credits - Callum Hudson-Odoi Instagram