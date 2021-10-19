Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Comments On Ballon D'Or Snub Amid Raging Controversy

Chelsea’s star goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has expressed his thoughts about the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2021. The 29-year goalkeeper has been impressive for Chelsea ever since he joined the team in September 2020, following a transfer from Ligue 1 team Stade Rennais. His absence from the list of 30 players has certainly left few people upset, but Mendy while talking to Canal+ was very subtle about his answer. He said that he is grateful for everything he has achieved during the last year in English football. Mendy was fairly an unknown figure except in the Ligue 1, and now at Chelsea, he finds himself among the top 10 goalkeepers in global football.

As per Sport Witness, while speaking on Canal+, Edouard Mendy admitted that he saw the Ballon d’Or nominees list at the same time as others. He also received many messages from people who know him and he was touched by the social media messages he got. However, he also added that he didn’t think his omission was an injustice. Explaining more about it, Mendy said, “It’s something that motivates me to go forward, to work and be performant at club level and with my country, and as I said after the game with the national team, it’s the journalists’ freedom of vote and expression, and they vote honorably and conscientiously”.

Chelsea won the Champions League 2020-21 as Mendy returned with nine clean sheets

Mendy had a save percentage of 69.5 in the 2020-21 season, which placed him 18th on the list of goalkeepers to make an appearance last season. In Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League-winning campaign last year, he was the key factor behind the team's dream run. The goalkeeper had conceded only three goals on their way to the final against Manchester City. Chelsea claimed the 2020-21 title by defeating Pep Guardiola’s side by 1-0 in the final. Mendy came back with nine clean sheets in his first Champions League run and also returned with 14 clean sheets while donning the gloves in the total of Chelsea’s total of 18 clean sheets in the Premier League. In the 2021 season, he has a total of four clean sheets for the team in eight Premier League matches.

Image: Twitter/@ChelseaFC