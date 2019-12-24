The Debate
Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu Visits Celebrity Barber For A Dramatic Transformation

Football News

Ethan Ampadu recently visited London in order to get the first haircut of his life. The 19-year-old Welshman chose to chop off his signature dreadlocks.

Chelsea

Ethan Ampadu was born in the city of Exeter. One look at the Chelsea loanee and the air of Exeter seems nowhere to be found. Until now, that is. The Wales youngster sported dreadlocks all the while he has been with Chelsea. Recently, the 19-year-old decided to chop off his signature dreadlocks before the turn of the decade.

Also Read | Premier League Matchday 18: Man City Chain Foxes, Frank Lampard Outsmarts Jose Mourinho

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HD Cutz® 💫Sheldon Edwards 🇯🇲🇬🇧 (@hd_cutz_london) on

Premier League: Chelsea's on-loan youngster undergoes dramatic transformation

Ethan Ampadu visited celebrity barber Sheldon Edwards (more popularly known as HD Cutz) earlier this week. The barber's shop in south-west London is frequently visited by the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Olivier Giroud, Gabriel Jesus, Thierry Henry and Usain Bolt. It seems that Ethan Ampadu is the latest in Sheldon Edwards' long list of sports clients. 

HD Cutz posted a video of Ethan Ampadu arriving at a hotel room. He is ready for a fresh trim by the celebrity barber. The video shows the Chelsea youngster feeling his trim after getting what HD Cutz claimed was the first haircut of his life. Interestingly, Sheldon Cooper is also the barber of Chelsea's transfer target Jadon Sancho. The Blues have been linked with a £120 million move for Jadon Sancho. After chopping off his signature dreadlocks, Chelsea fans are of the opinion that the 19-year-old Welshman looks strikingly similar to Jadon Sancho. 

Also Read | Champions League: RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann Creates Unique History With Recent Win

Also Read | Tottenham Vs Chelsea Highlights: Chelsea's 2-0 Win Marred By Spurs Fans' Racist Chants

While on loan at Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, Ethan Ampadu has found game time hard to come by. In fact, there were rumours that Chelsea were pondering a recall for the Welshman in order to loan him to another club in the January transfer window. If Chelsea were to recall Ethan Ampadu in January, could he join forces with Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge? 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Closer To Joining Manchester United As RB Leipzig Deal Falls Behind

