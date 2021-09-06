Chelsea's Jorginho Would Like A Return To Italy After Winning The 2022 World Cup: Agent

Over the last few years, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has become an important figure for Chelsea but Jorginho's agent Joao Santos believes it would be wonderful if he returns to Italy when his contract comes to an end in two years.

Jao Santos in an interview with Radio Bianconera confirmed the news said, “He has a contract with Chelsea until [June] 2023. Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup. We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.

The Blues signed the 29-year-old from Napoli in 2018, paying £50 million and an additional £7 million. His arrival coincided with the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager, but Sarri only remained for one year, with both joining Chelsea from Napoli. Jorginho faced disapproval from the fans who wanted to see N'Golo Kante in a defensive midfield role during his debut season at the club. In 145 games he scored 17 goals and assisted four times for the Blues.

Jorginho has been linked to Barcelona, Roma and Inter as they have shown involvement in recent times, but if the midfielder ever leaves Chelsea, Juventus could be the team to rope him for a contract. When Maurizio Sarri was in charge of the Serie A giants, Santos claimed that there was a 'real possibility' that Jorginho might have joined Juventus. "There was a potential that Jorginho would come to Juventus when Maurizio Sarri was the coach," he told to Radio Bianconera. "The director of Juventus made an approach, and it was a possibility."

Jorginho’s stunning performance continues

With the best year of his football career so far, Jorginho achieved great accomplishments in the past months for both his country and his club. In the last season of the Champions League, Jorginho played a key role for Chelsea in their run to victory. The glory continued with a win for his country as Italy ran wild on their route to claiming the prized trophy in the European Championship, this summer.

Jorginho began the current season with a bang, as Chelsea defeated Villareal to win the UEFA Super Cup last month. He was just awarded the UEFA Men's Player of the Year title in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments throughout the year. These honours have solidified Jorginho's status as a possible Ballon d'Or winner. Lionel Messi would be the other player with whom Jorginho will compete for the Ballon d'Or prize.

Image credits: AP