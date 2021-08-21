Chelsea's Kai Havertz To Auction Special Boots To Raise Money For German Flood Victims

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has come forward for a noble cause recently as he has decided to auction his special boots for the German flood victims. In fact, it has been learned that the German footballer would be auctioning 100 pairs of specially-designed football boots.

Kai Havertz auctions boots

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kai Havertz wrote that the effects of the German flood are still very much there today in his home region and that there is much work to do to repair the damage for many families and their homes. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz also posted a couple of images of the shoes that he would be wearing during Chelsea's next Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday which is set to be auctioned in a bid to raise funds for those affected by floods in his native country.

You may have heard of the floods in Germany, the effects are still very much there today, in my home region. There is much work to do to repair the damage for many families and their homes. pic.twitter.com/OoAdqHAsAa — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) August 19, 2021

In another tweet, the youngster mentioned that he has decided to lend a helping hand in supporting Red Cross Germany for which the 22-year-old has developed a one-off design for 100 pairs of Nike Football boots to raise money and awareness in the hope of rebuilding the communities which have been destroyed.

To help support the @roteskreuz_de I have developed a one-off design for 100 pairs of @nikefootball boots to help raise money and awareness in the hope of rebuilding the communities which have been destroyed. — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) August 19, 2021

Chelsea look to register a second straight win

Coming back to the on-field action the 'Blues' had succeeded in registering their first two points of the 2021/22 Premier League season in their opening fixture against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge last Saturday. Chelsea won the contest comfortably by a 3-0 margin with goals from Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso (27'), USA attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic (40'), and, English center-back Trevoh Chalobah (58') respectively.

The London-based club currently occupies the second spot behind Manchester United as of now in the Premier League points table. They would now be hoping to register a second straight win when they face Arsenal in their away fixture at i.e. at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.