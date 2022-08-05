Chelsea's New Signing Kalidou Koulibaly Explains Why Lukaku Failed At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly has explained why Romelu Lukaku may have failed to impress during his stint at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian striker returned to the Blues last summer in a club-record deal from Inter Milan that was worth £97.5 million. However, following an underwhelming season, he returned to the Serie A giants on a loan deal.

Koulibaly explains why Lukaku failed to impress

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, Kalidou Koulibaly said, "Romelu (Lukaku) is a good player, a nice player, a talented player. He is very strong and I was used to playing against him in Italy – I think he didn’t like to play against me!" The former Napoli defender then went on to explain why he believes the Belgian failed to impress in a Blue shirt last year.

"He (Lukaku) scored a lot of goals in Italy and he won the Scudetto with Inter, so when he signed for Chelsea I was not surprised. Last year I think maybe he didn’t have the confidence he needed to play as he wanted. Maybe something else, I don’t know. Football is not all about the pitch, it is also your private life and everything else, so maybe it was something that didn't work with him over here," added Koulibaly.

Koulibaly then went on to add that he hopes that Lukaku has a good season at Inter, but the campaign that Chelsea has in 2022/23 is better. "We have a lot of talents, a lot of good players, a lot of winners, a lot of experienced players, a lot of young players. I wish Lukaku a good season but I wish Chelsea a better season," added the central defender.

Kalidou Koulibaly delighted to play for Chelsea

While speaking in an official statement released by Chelsea, Kalidou Koulibaly said, "I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League. Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn’t make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."