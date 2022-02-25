Chelsea's Russian Owner & Putin's Pal Abramovich Likely To Be Barred From Living In UK

Billionaire and Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been effectively barred from living in the United Kingdom. According to The Sun, which spoke to senior security officials in Britain, any request from Abramovic to apply for a permanent visa will be "rejected". The 55-year-old Russian oligarch, who owns Premier League club Chelsea, is said to be amongst corrupt business people with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was identified by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, British MPs said in the parliament.

Labour MP urges UK govt to seize Abramovich's assets

Labour MP Chris Bryant on Friday urged the British government to seize Abramovich's assets in the country and also said that he should not be allowed to own Chelsea. 'As part of HMG’s [Her Majesty’s Government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices," Bryant was quoted as saying in the House of Commons by The Guardian.

The UK government recently imposed sanctions on the billionaires close to Putin and Roman Abramovich was said to be one of them. However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later confirmed that Abramovich is not part of the "targetted measures" and admitted that he had mistakenly told the House of Commons that he had been sanctioned.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

This comes a day after Russia launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine. Russia launched the attack through land, sea, and air and has reportedly destroyed more than 70 military targets across major Ukrainian cities so far. More than 100 civilians, including Ukrainian troops, have lost their lives in the conflict, while hundreds remain injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country and has asked fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading troops. He has said that the government will provide arms to anyone who is willing to fight.

Ukraine announced in the early hours of Friday that it had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear complex, which was the location of the 1986 accident, and that the Chernobyl plant's personnel had been "taken hostage." The Russian military has already reached the border of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and is expected to take the control of the city by Saturday morning.

