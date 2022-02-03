Chelsea's Saul Explains Why Eden Hazard Has Struggled At Madrid; 'Totally Different Game'

Back in July 2019, Eden Hazard made a massive €115 million move to Real Madrid from Chelsea. At the time he was one of the best football players out there and there was little debate about that. However, fast-forward two and a half years later and he is but a shadow of his former self. He has been unable to replicate even a portion of the stellar form he showed while with the Blues. Injuries have plagued most of his time at Real but, he has also dealt with fitness issues.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez who is currently on loan at Chelsea spoke about Hazard's drop in form and why he has been unable to replicate his form at Real Madrid. Saul was asked what was the biggest difference he found between La Liga and the Premier League to which the Spanish player responded by saying that the two leagues are 'totally different'. He said that La Liga is much more tactical whereas the Premier League is more physical. He said the Premier League is more about entertaining fans and then he drew the example of Hazard moving to Real Madrid.

"They are totally different. Over there, it’s much more tactical, whereas here it’s more physical and a bit crazier. There’s more back and forth, it’s less about having control of the game and more about entertaining the fans. You can do things here that you really can’t do in La Liga. For example, I was talking to my friends the other day about Eden Hazard. When he was here, he was easily one of the best players in the world and then he goes to La Liga and has his own difficulties because it’s a totally different game," Saul Niguez said, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

'Everyone knows how good his team is and how good he is' says Saul

Saul then proceeded to explain that Hazard had more take-ons in the Prem but in La Liga, it is different because opponents understand how good he and his team are. "Here he had more one-vs-ones and two-vs-ones but in La Liga, because everyone knows how good his team is and how good he is, other teams make it much more difficult for him. Here it’s happening a bit in reverse, although I think it’s a bit easier to adapt from La Liga to the Premier League than from the Premier League to La Liga," said Saul as quoted by Chelsea's official website.