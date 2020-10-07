Chelsea’s Timo Werner Undergoing COVID-19 tests After Showing 'mild Flu-like Symptoms'

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of Germany’s friendly against Turkey on Wednesday after experiencing some flu-like symptoms. The 24-year-old was called up by German national team manager, Joachim Low, for the international games, with the team set to play a trio of matches over the next week. However, Timo Werner has reportedly undergone several coronavirus tests with the Chelsea striker yet to receive the results.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Most 'dangerous' Celebrity To Search Online In 2020: Report

Timo Werner COVID-19 testing: Chelsea ace displaying "mild flu-like symptoms"

Timo Werner was called up for national duty with Germany alongside Chelsea teammates Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger, but unlike the latter two, Timo Werner hasn’t joined the squad yet. Reports claim that Werner has undergone several coronavirus tests in order to determine whether or not he's tested positive for the virus after showing "mild flu-like symptoms". Earlier on Tuesday, Germany national team coach Joachim Low revealed that Werner is still awaiting the results of those tests.

Timo Werner 🇩🇪 has not arrived into the Germany camp because of 'flu-like' symptoms, the results of the test is still pending. [@kerry_hau] #CFC #Werner #Germany pic.twitter.com/2t2iCja4ms — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) October 6, 2020

Chelsea star Timo Werner ruled out of Germany national team squad to face Turkey

Later that day, Joachim Low's assistant Marcus Sorg told reporters that Werner won't be part of the team that is scheduled to face Turkey on Wednesday in a friendly. "Timo Werner has a slight cold and won't join up with the team today." Following the friendly against Turkey, Germany will play their Nations League matches against Ukraine on October 10 and Switzerland on October 13.

ALSO READ: Mesut Ozil Offers To Pay Salary Of Gunnersaurus To Save Him From 'being Redundant'

If Werner has tested positive for COVID-19, he won't be playing in the rest of games as well. However, the German national team are still waiting on the coronavirus test results to return. Werner played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's 4-0 league victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Man United Could Have Signed Captain Harry Maguire For Meagre £15m In 2017: Report

Germany were held to a pair of draws in their last two UEFA Nations League fixtures. First up was a 1-1 draw with Spain, with Werner's goal cancelled out by a late strike from Jose Gaya. The Germans were then held 1-1 against Switzerland as well, once again conceding after taking the lead through Ilkay Gundogan.

Premier League COVID-19 cases in last round of testing

Only yesterday, Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third player to be infected at Jurgen Klopp's side after Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara. In the latest round of Premier League COVID-19 testing, a total of nine positive cases have been recorded. In total, 1,587 players and club staff were tested between September 28 and October 4.

ALSO READ: Willis Gets Seventh Shutout, Nashville Ties Minnesota 0-0

Image Credits - Timo Werner Instagram