Chennaiyin FC Celebrate 6 Year Anniversary, Here's A Look At Their ISL Journey So Far

Indian Super League (ISL) giants Chennaiyin FC celebrate their sixth anniversary on Friday, August 28, 2020. The Chennaiyin FC ISL franchise was founded ahead of the inaugural 2014 season, with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, Vita Dani, and former India captain MS Dhoni winning the bidding war for the franchise. The Chennaiyin FC owners have witnessed a lot of success at the helm, with the club being one of the most successful franchises in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC ISL journey so far as franchise completes six years

Chennaiyin FC started their ISL campaign by appointing Italian World Cup winner Marco Materazzi was hired as player-manager. The franchise also brought Alessandro Nesta out of retirement and instantly achieved success, finishing the league phase of the tournament at the top of the table. However, in the semi-final, the CFC bowed out to Kerala Blasters, after a 117th-minute goal by Stephen Pearson sent Kerala through.

However, Chennaiyin FC bounced next season in style, retaining the likes of Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, and Jeje Lalpekhlua. They finished third in the league phase but won their knockout fixtures beating FC Goa in the final to win the ISL title. The third season was Matteo Materazzi's last at the helm of the Chennai franchise, and the club finished at a disappointing seventh, just one point more than the last-placed FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC replaced Materazzi with former Aston Villa manager John Gregory and instantly achieved success. In his debut season, ISL side's head coach, Gregory steered Chennaiyin FC to their second ISL title win, beating Bangalore in the final. The franchise became the first ISL club to reach in the Group stage of AFC Cup in 2019. The franchise, however, shocked everyone with their performances, managing only two wins in the league stage, finishing at the bottom of the standings. Gregory subsequently announced his departure and was replaced by Owen Coyle.

Owen Coyle was signed on a one-season contract and under the former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers manager Chennaiyin FC ISL returned to their very best. Coyle masterminded a dramatic turnaround, with Chennai rising to fourth in the league stable after being ninth at one point during the season. Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa 6–5 on aggregate over the two legs of the semi-final. They, however, fell at the final hurdle to arch-rivals ATK, who won the clash 3-1with the game played behind closed doors, due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The Chennaiyin FC owners are yet to announce the new head coach for the 2020-21 season, beginning in Goa from November 21, 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Chennaiyin FC Twitter)