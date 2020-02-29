Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Semi-final Live In India?

FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final first leg on Saturday. FC Goa qualified for the semi-final after topping the ISL group stage. They amassed a massive 39 points in the regular season. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, finished fourth in the ISL standings. A late surge of form helped them pip Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC for a semi-final spot. Here are the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming and more details.

Also Read: Sydney FC Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Live Streaming Details And A-League Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming: How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live stream using the Hotstar app. Through subscription, fans can watch an ISL game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into the Hotstar app at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. While Hotstar recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming.

Also Read: LaLiga Matchday 26 Preview: All Eyes On El Clasico With LaLiga Supremacy Up For Grabs

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming: How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live match on Jio TV?

Jio users can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live stream online on the Jio TV app. A Jio subscriber gets premium access to sports content on the Hotstar app.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live telecast in India

The ISL games are usually also broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 or Star Sports Select. The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live telecast in India will be on Star Sports 2 at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live match scores and highlights

Fans can keep a track of the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live match score on the official ISL website. Fans can also catch the highlights and important match updates on the social media handles of ISL, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.

Also Read: El Clasico 2020 Date, Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Time And Telecast In India

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live streaming: Preview

FC Goa were dominant throughout the ISL season. They topped the table after winning 12 of the 18 games in their campaign. Goa were unstoppable and their five-point lead over second-placed ATK represents a picture of their commanding presence over other ISL franchises. FC Goa are unbeaten in their last five matches. They would look to continue their run of form when they travel to Chennai for the first leg of the semi-final.

Chennaiyin FC host the first leg of the ISL semi-final. They have their recent form to thank for their top-four finish. Chennaiyin FC finished fourth in the ISL standings and are unbeaten in their last eight games. It has helped them qualify for the semi-final. The Chennai-based franchise collected 29 points from their 18 games. This resulted in them finishing ahead of Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC.

Also Read: Norwich City Vs Leicester City Live Streaming Details, Team News, Premier League Standings