Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC: John Gregory Praises Odisha Counterpart Josep Gombau

Chennaiyin FC will go head to head against Odisha FC in their 6th match of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, November 28, 2019. At the pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory spoke good things about Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau, saying that he produces good footballing teams.

Also Read | West Brom Thrash Bristol City To Go Top Of Championship

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Chennaiyin defender Masih Saighani on their form

📽 | "We want to continue our run that we started with our first victory against @HydFCOfficial."

@ChennaiyinFC defender Masih Saighani is eager for his team to embark on a winning run! 💪

#CFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/5ZJ4hfaD3D — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 28, 2019

Also Read | Cardiff Met Manager's Son Delivers Inspiring Team Talk After Dad's Cardiac Arrest: Watch

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Odisha is a capable team

The 65-year-old Chennaiyin FC coach admitted that Gombau produces good footballing teams, making him the ideal choice for Odisha FC and that it is no surprise that the ISL debutants are faring well so far. He also termed Odisha FC’s 4-2 away win as an incredible victory. He stated that if his team keeps more of the possession, they have the capability to score and keep the possession with them.

Also Read | Champions League Matchday 5 Review: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski Dominate Headlines

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Gregory praising his forwards

Chennaiyin FC, who are the two-time Hero ISL champions, showcased tremendous character in their last clash, registering their first victory of the season after a dramatic finish in their 2-1 home win against Hyderabad FC. Talking to the press, Gregory stated that he never had any about the scoring abilities of his forwards Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis because they score every day in training in the same manner they scored against Hyderabad FC. Gregory praised Schembri and Valskis, stating that they both showcased their true abilities to the world in their match against Hyderabad FC.

This upcoming clash Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC in ISL is scheduled to start by 7:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Also Read | ISL 2019-20: John Gregory's Days At Off-colour Chennaiyin FC Numbered?