Chennaiyin FC Vs Odisha FC: John Gregory Praises Odisha Counterpart Josep Gombau

Football News

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory spoke good things about the Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau, saying that he produces good teams.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

Chennaiyin FC will go head to head against Odisha FC in their 6th match of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, November 28, 2019. At the pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory spoke good things about Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau, saying that he produces good footballing teams.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Chennaiyin defender Masih Saighani on their form

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Odisha is a capable team

The 65-year-old Chennaiyin FC coach admitted that Gombau produces good footballing teams, making him the ideal choice for Odisha FC and that it is no surprise that the ISL debutants are faring well so far. He also termed Odisha FC’s 4-2 away win as an incredible victory. He stated that if his team keeps more of the possession, they have the capability to score and keep the possession with them.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Gregory praising his forwards

Chennaiyin FC, who are the two-time Hero ISL champions, showcased tremendous character in their last clash, registering their first victory of the season after a dramatic finish in their 2-1 home win against Hyderabad FC. Talking to the press, Gregory stated that he never had any about the scoring abilities of his forwards Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis because they score every day in training in the same manner they scored against Hyderabad FC. Gregory praised Schembri and Valskis, stating that they both showcased their true abilities to the world in their match against Hyderabad FC.

This upcoming clash Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC in ISL is scheduled to start by 7:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

