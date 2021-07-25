Chennaiyin FC Sign Jobby Justin On Two-year Deal Ahead Of 2021-22 ISL Season

Jobby Justin has signed a two-year deal with Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC (CFC) ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 ISL season. Justin made his ISL debut with Atletico de Kolkata in their title-winning season. The season after, was not that kind to him as the Trivandrum-born footballer was ruled out for the whole season owing to a ligament injury, he was going to be a part of the newly christened ATK Mohun Bagan set up but sadly missed out.

In an official release on their website, CFC said "Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed striker Jobby Justin on a 2-year contract ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season."

The forward grew up playing on the beaches of Vettucaud became a vital part of East Bengal's second place finish in the 2018-19 I-League season. He managed to net nine goals for the Red and Gold Brigade which was the third-highest in the league that season.

"Chennaiyin FC came calling it was an easy decision for me," says Justin

“I am really happy to receive an offer from a renowned club like Chennaiyin FC. Being a South Indian, I always wanted to play for a south-based team and when a prestigious club like Chennaiyin FC came calling, it was an easy decision for me,” Justin said as he spoke to the official Chennaiyin FC website.

“I have a lot of expectations lined up with this signing and the most important one is being a part of the first team. Another important one will be to shower the club with as many achievements as I can. Finally, I would love to express all my love and gratitude to my family, friends, and most importantly to my fans who stood by me throughout my highs and lows,” the forward, who had made his national team debut during the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, added.

The co-owner of CFC Vita Dani said that Jobby’s signing boosts an area that they were lacking in last season and then added that they are happy to have an Indian player with such attacking intent and was sure he will fit in seamlessly in their club.

(Image Credits: @Joby_JR22 - Twitter)