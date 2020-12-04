Chennaiyin FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Chennaiyin FC take on Bengaluru FC in Match 16 of the Hero ISL live, with Bengaluru FC still looking for their first win of the season. With both teams currently in the mid-table, the clash between the former champions is set to be an exciting one. The Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live stream will begin on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC team news, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction and Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live stream information.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Hero ISL live match preview

Chennaiyin FC have made a solid start to the 2020-21 season and currently sit in fifth place with four points from two games. They come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Kerala Blasters and would be looking to get back to winning ways again. With a defence that has conceded just once this season, the Chennaiyin side will be looking to win the hotly contested fixture. There is nothing to choose when it comes to the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC h2h record, with both sides winning thrice and drawing once in seven games.

Bengaluru FC will be looking for their first win of the campaign when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium. The visitors have struggled offensively this season, and have managed just three shots on target, the lowest of any team this campaign. Bengaluru head coach Cuadrat expressed his confidence ahead of the game, praising the team’s consistency and defensive structure while claiming that they have been training hard to solve their attacking problems. They last played out a 0-0 draw with Hyderabad.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC: Eli Sabia and Enes Sipovic will once again be expected to marshal the defence. In attack, Rafael Crivellaro has already had his moments this season, while Deepak Tangri from midfield has earned praise from all quarters.

Bengaluru FC: Indian legend Sunil Chhetri will have the task of leading the attack, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will have to be in great form to keep out the Chennaiyin FC attackers.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable playing 11

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

ISL live: How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL live game on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). The Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC live stream will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

According to our Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, the match will end in a win for Chennaiyin FC.

Image Credits: Chennaiyin FC Instagram. Bengaluru FC Instagram