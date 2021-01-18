Chennaiyin Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Chennaiyin FC host SC East Bengal in the upcoming match of the Hero Indian Super League on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim, Goa on January 18, and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at match details like Chennaiyin vs East Bengal live stream and team news.

.@ChennaiyinFC eye back-to-back wins for the first time this season while @sc_eastbengal look to extend their unbeaten run to 7⃣



Who will prevail in #CFCSCEB?#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/LbF0WjPGVZ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 18, 2021

Chennaiyin FC will start the match as the fifth-ranked team on the Hero ISL standings. The hosts have managed to win three, draw five, and lose three matches of their 11 league games and have registered 14 points in the tournament. The hosts walk into the match following a narrow 2-1 win against Odisha FC and will be aiming to continue their winning momentum while they aim for a top-four slot.

SC East Bengal on the other end have registered only 11 points from as many league games. Robbie Fowler's men have won two, drawn five and lost four matches, and are sitting just three points behind their Monday night opponents. Despite a poor start to the season, the visitors have finally found their mojo back and walk into the match following a six-game unbeaten run.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal team news: playing 11

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Meme Moura, Rahim Ali, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Danny Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinman, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

How to watch Chennaiyin vs East Bengal live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chennaiyin vs East Bengal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal prediction

Chennaiyin will look to exploit SC East Bengal's shaky defence that has conceded over 16 goals this season. The hosts will be aiming for their second consecutive win but face a mammoth task as the visitors have cracked the winning formula. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a win for Chennaiyin FC as the result of the match.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 SC East Bengal