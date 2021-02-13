Chennaiyin Vs Goa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will go up against FC Goa (FCG) in the upcoming game of the Hero ISL 2020-21 on Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the GMC Stadium in Gachibowli, Telangana. Here is our Chennaiyin vs Goa prediction, information on how to watch Chennaiyin vs Goa live in India and where to catch Chennaiyin vs Goa live scores.

Hero ISL standings: Chennaiyin vs Goa standings and preview

This is a must-win match for Chennaiyin as they have failed to win their last few games. Esmael Goncalves and team have scored just one goal in their last six outings and are currently sitting at the eighth spot of the Hero ISL standings with 17 points. They have played 17 games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing six (eight draws).

FC Goa, on the other hand, will enter the GMC Stadium after an impressive 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC. Glan Martins and team are currently at the fourth spot of the table with 23 points and a win-loss record of 5-3 (eight draws).

Hero ISL table: Chennaiyin vs Goa H2H record

Both the teams have collided 18 times in the past, with Chennaiyin winning eight and Goa winning nine (one draw).

Hero ISL Live: Chennaiyin vs Goa prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our CFC vs FCG prediction is that FC Goa will come out on top in this contest.

Chennaiyin vs Goa live stream: How to watch Chennaiyin vs Goa live

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The Chennaiyin vs Goa live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Gachibowli, Telangana

Hero ISL Live: Chennaiyin vs Goa squads

Chennaiyin vs Goa team news: Chennaiyin FC squad

Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Remi, Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Chennaiyin vs Goa team news: FC Goa squad

Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

Image Source: FC Goa/ Twitter