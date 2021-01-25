Chennaiyin Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Chennaiyin FC take on Mumbai City FC on Matchday 15 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign. The match is slated to be played on Monday, January 25 at GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City live stream, playing 11 and other details of this game.

Chennaiyin FC have been inconsistent in the ongoing ISL season as the Marina Machans have been in a topsy-turvy run of form this year. Csaba Laszlo's men are currently slotted sixth on the Hero ISL points table as the hosts of this game have registered just 3 wins from 13 matches. With 15 points to their name, the two-time ISL champions will walk into the match following a 1-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan and will look to get back to winning ways.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, are on an unbeaten streak, remaining undefeated in their last eleven matches. Currently at the top of the table, Mumbai City FC hold a 5-point lead over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan with 29 points to their name. Sergio Lobera's men have won nine of their last twelve matches and walk into the match following a narrow 1-0 win against SC East Bengal.

Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City team news and predicted playing 11

Chennaiyin FC- Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Thoi Singh, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Adam le Fondre

How to watch Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City Prediction

Mumbai City FC have been solid defensively, conceding only 4 goals in 12 games. They start the match as a heavy favourites given their recent form and are likely to walk away with 3 crucial points that will take them closer to a playoff spot. We predict a comfortable win for Mumbai City FC as the result of this game.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC