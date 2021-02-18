Chennaiyin Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns against NorthEast United in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture on Thursday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Mambolim on February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United live stream, playing 11, and other details of this clash.

Chennaiyin will start the match as the 8th ranked team on the Hero ISL standings. The southern side saw their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals vanish and would rather look to end the tournament on a high. NorthEast United, on the other hand, still remain in contention for a top-four spot and will see this match against a lower-ranked opposition like Chennaiyin FC as a perfect opportunity to get an important victory and keep their hopes alive.

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United team news

Both teams will be missing key players from their respective teams for this Indian Super League clash. Chennaiyin FC will be sweating over the fitness of Indian international Anirudh Thapa, who remains a major doubt for this match against NorthEast United. Apart from him, Csaba Laszlo does not have any latest health scares or injury concerns and boasts of a strong quality squad available at his disposal.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will be without the services of Gurjinder Kumar as the left-back was suspended after picking up a red card in their last match. With the former Mohun Bagan player unavailable, Headcoach Khalid Jamil could likely look to deploy Provat Lakra in the starting 11 and deputize for Gurjinder Kumar against Chennaiyin FC.

Where to watch Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United Prediction

Both teams played out a goalless draw during their previous bead to head meeting in November 2020. While Chenniyin FC will be content with replicating a similar scoreline, The highlanders will be aiming to get the better of their opponents and register three crucial points. Given NorthEast United's current form, Khalid Jamil's men could start the match as favourites and look likely to register a comfortable win and pocket three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Chennaiyin 0-2 NorthEast United