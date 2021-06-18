CHI vs BOL Dream11: Chile vs Bolivia Dream11 Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Chile [CHI] will take on Bolivia [BOL] in the group stage of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The match will be played at Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba. Mato Grosso, Brazil and is scheduled for Friday, June 18 at 6:00 PM local time [Saturday, June 19 at 2:30 AM IST.] Here is a look at CHI vs BOL Dream11 prediction, top picks and CHI vs BOL Dream11 team ahead of this encounter.

CHI vs BOL Match Preview

Chile come into this game after holding off Argentina to a 1-1 draw. Eduardo Vargas scored the goal which tied the game helping Chile walk away with a point against the might Argentinians. The team have not been in a great run of form and have only managed 1 win in the last 5 games. Arturo Vidal will be looking to have a big performance against the Bolivians to help his team secure a win. The 2016 Copa America champions have a brilliant attack and that could be very useful against the Bolivian team that has been hampered by injuries and Covid complications.

Bolivia are winless in 5 games and also lost their first game of Copa America to Paraguay which has placed them at the bottom of the group. 3 players from the team are believed to be out of this game after testing Covid positive and to add to their problems, their forward Jaume Cuellar was shown the red card against Paraguay. Bolivia will be hoping for a positive result in this game as that would help them stay in the competition.

CHI vs BOL probable lineups

Chile: Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Carlos Palacios, Eduardo Vargas, Jean Meneses

Bolivia: Reuben Cordano, Jairo Quintteros, Adrian Jusino, Jose Sagredo, Diego Ibanez, Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Boris Cespedes, Jorge Flores, Juan Carlos Arce, Gilbert Allvarez

CHI vs BOL Dream11 top picks

Chile: Eduardo Vargas, Arturo Vidal, Carlos Palacios

Bolivia: Juan Carlos Arce, Diego Ibanez, Gilbert Alvarez

CHI vs BOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Claudio Bravo

Defenders - Gary Medel, Adrian Jusino, Guillermo Maripan

Midfielders- Arturo Vidal, Diego Ibanez, Gilbert Alvarez, Jorge Flores

Forwards - Carlos Palacios, Eduardo Vargas, Juan Carlos Arce

CHI vs BOL Dream11 prediction

Chile have an exciting side and they will be hoping to win this game by a big margin to help improve their goal difference. The South Americans should not have any problem in beating the Bolivian side that has been weakened due to Covid. Considering all of that we predict a 3-0 win for Chile over Bolivia in this fixture.

Note: The CHI vs BOL Dream11 prediction, team and top picks are based on our own research and analysis. The selection of these players will not guarantee any success

Image Credits: Arturo Vidal, Federacion Boliviana de Futbol