CHI Vs BOL Dream11: Chile Vs Bolivia Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Chile square off against Bolivia in their upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualification round clash on Wednesday, June 9. The World Cup qualification match is set to be played at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 AM IST. Let's have a look at the CHI vs BOL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

CHI vs BOL Match Preview

Chile will head into the match following a string of improved performances which sees them maintain a two-match unbeaten run. Heading into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Argentina, the hosts find themselves in an inconstant form during their CONMEBOL World Cup qualification campaign. Starting the match as the seventh-ranked team on the table, Chile have recorded just one win from five games while playing out two draws and suffering from the same number of losses. With five points against their name, the hosts hold a narrow 1-point lead over their opponents and will look to extend the lead up to four points by recording a win over Bolivia on Wednesday.

Bolivia, on the other hand, will head into the game as the eighth-ranked team on the table with the visitors trailing Chile by a mere point. They have recorded just one win from five games while playing out the same number of draws and lost three games so far. With four points against their name, the visitors stand a chance to move as high as the sixth position in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification table. However, they will have to play their best football and replicate their performance like the one against Venezuela in the last outing if they wish to snatch away three points from Chile in their upcoming match.

CHI vs BOL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Moreno or G. Medel

Vice-Captain - C. Aranguiz or H. Vaca

CHI vs BOL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - C. Bravo

Defenders – E. Mena, D. Bejarano, G. Maripan, J. Sagredo

Midfielders –G. Medel, H. Vaca, C. Aranguiz, M. Villarroel, E. Pulgar

Strikers – M. Moreno

CHI vs BOL Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Chile to register a routine win over Bolivia at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Chile 2-0 Bolivia

Note: The above CHI vs BOL Dream11 prediction, CHI vs BOL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHI vs BOL Dream11 Team and CHI vs BOL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result