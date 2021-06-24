CHI Vs PAR Dream11: Chile Vs Paraguay Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Chile lock horns against Paraguay in their last group stage of the ongoing Copa America campaign on Friday, June 25. The round 4 clash is set to be played at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the CHI vs PAR Dream11 team and top picks alongside other details of the encounter.

⚽🏆 QUÉ JUEVES SE NOS VIENE... HOY ES #LAROJA ‼



📍 Último partido de la fase de grupos para Chile...



🇨🇱 vs. 🇵🇾

📅 Hoy, jueves 24 de junio

⌚ 20:00

🏟 Mané Garrincha | Brasilia

💻📲📺 @TNTSportsCL @canal13 @DIRECTVSports #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/zOLB43ncLA — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 24, 2021

CHI vs PAR Match Preview

Chile will head into the game looking to confirm a spot for themselves in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Copa America campaign. The hosts of this match have played well in the ongoing group stages recording five points from three games. Currently sitting at the second spot on the group table, they trail table-toppers Argentina by two points and will head into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw against Uraguay in their latest outing. The hosts will be eager to pocket three points and advance into the knockout stage of the tournament but face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they wish to pocket 3 points.

Paraguay on the other hand will head into the game after suffering from a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina in their previous outing. Currently slotted third on the group table, they have collected three points from 2 games in the ongoing campaign. The visitors will look to get back to winning ways by winning over South American powerhouse Chile and send a statement across to all teams on Friday.

CHI vs PAR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - E. Vargas or M. Almiron

Vice-Captain -A. Romero or E. Pulgar

CHI vs PAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - C. Bravo

Defenders –G. Gomez, G. Medel, A. Espinola

Midfielders – A. Vidal, M. Almiron, C. Arangulz, A. Romero, E. Pulgar

Strikers – A. Romero, E. Vargas

CHI vs PAR Dream11 Prediction

Chile start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a routine victory over Paraguay in their upcoming Copa America clash on Friday.

Prediction- Chile 2-0 Paraguay

Note: The above CHI vs PAR Dream11 prediction, CHI vs PAR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHI vs PAR Dream11 Team and CHI vs PAR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: Chile Football/Twitter