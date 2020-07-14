Chicago Vs Seattle Sounders Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Chicago Fire will play their first match of the MLS is Back Tournament when they face Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, July 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Field 17, Orlando. The Group B match between Chicago vs Seattle Sounders is scheduled for 9:00 am ET (6:30 pm IST) kick-off. Here's a look at the Chicago vs Seattle Sounders prediction, Chicago vs Seattle Sounders h2h and the Chicago vs Seattle Sounders live stream details.

Finally. Matchday is here again. pic.twitter.com/fVjm9rGPof — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 14, 2020

Chicago vs Seattle Sounders h2h: Chicago vs Seattle Sounders prediction

The Seattle Sounders have been tipped as one of the pre-tournament favourites but opened their account in the MLS is Back tournament with a rather disappointing goalless draw against the SJ Earthquakes. The reigning MLS Cup champions will head into their second game with confidence having beaten Chicago Fire in the regular season. Although Chicago Fire haven't played a game in the MLS is Back Tournament yet, our Chicago vs Seattle Sounders prediction is that Seattle Sounders will come away with three points from this fixture.

Another match is coming up quick! ⏰



Everything you need to know about Tuesday morning's contest vs. Chicago, presented by @premera.



📝 https://t.co/KhkKEJX0De pic.twitter.com/0g1dwTPfIG — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 14, 2020

Chicago vs Seattle Sounders prediction: Chicago vs Seattle Sounders h2h

The Chicago vs Seattle Sounders h2h record makes for good reading for Brian Schmetzer's men. Out of the 16 times that Chicago Fire and Seattle Sounders have played against each other in the past, Chicago Fire have ended up winning only twice. Seattle Sounders have come out victorious on 10 occasions while four matches ended in a draw.

Chicago vs Seattle Sounders prediction: Chicago vs Seattle Sounders live stream

The Chicago vs Seattle Sounders live stream will be made available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes for fans in the USA. Fans in the UK can watch the Chicago vs Seattle Sounders live stream on Sky Sports. There will be no live telecast of the Chicago vs Seattle Sounders game in India. However, fans in India can catch the MLS is Back Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

MLS is Back Tournament: MLS schedule

Following the clash against Seattle Sounders, the MLS schedule for Chicago Fire will see Raphael Wicky's side face SJ Earthquakes on Sunday, July 19 and Vancouver on Thursday, July 23. The Seattle Sounders will face Vancouver on Sunday, July 19.

Image Credits - Chicago Fire Instagram / Seattle Sounders Twitter