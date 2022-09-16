Children Unable To Contain Excitement After Seeing PSG Star Messi In Israel; Watch

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) locked horns against Israeli club Maccabi Hafia in their UEFA Champions League Group H match on Wednesday. Ahead of the kick-off, a group of children, who usually accompany players to the ground for the Champions League anthem, were seen getting thrilled after seeing their hero Lionel Messi in person. The child mascots were spotted getting excited and running to Messi to hug him as soon as he walked out to the field.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by the official Twitter handle of the UEFA Champions League. "When you meet Leo Messi," the caption of the post read. The post has garnered more than 2,70,000 views since being shared on the micro-blogging platform a few hours ago. The video shows one of the children asking Messi for a hug, while another boy was seen blowing kisses to the Argentine star.

When you meet Leo Messi 🥺#UCL pic.twitter.com/lwUDUkHdcO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 15, 2022

Messi has played a total of ten matches for PSG in the 2022-23 season, including two games in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Trophee des Champions. The 35-year-old has scored five goals, including one each in the Champions League and Trophee des Champions. He also has eight assists to his name in the ongoing season.

PSG vs Maccabi Hafia

After conceiving an early goal, the French side made a strong comeback to win the match 3-1. Tjaronn Chery scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute to put Maccabi Hafia in a commanding position. Chery scored the goal after receiving a peach of a cross from Hazizia. Messi helped PSG level the score in the 37th minute as he put the ball in the back of the net following a deflection off Batubinsika.

Kylian Mbappe helped PSG take a 2-1 lead in the game as he scored one in the 69th minute after receiving an assist from Messi. Mbappe, with his first touch, put the ball perfectly into the far corner. Neymar Jr scored the third goal for PSG to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 88th minute. PSG are now at the top of the Group H points table with six points to their name. They have won both their games courtesy of wins against Juventus and Maccabi Hafia. PSG will play their next UCL match against Benfica on October 6.

Image: Twitter/UEFA