Chile Vs Bolivia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, International Friendlies Live

Chile will square off against Bolivia in an international friendly at the Estadio El Teniente on Friday, March 26. The game between the two South American nations is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM local time (Saturday, March 27, 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Chile vs Bolivia team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Chile vs Bolivia preview

Chile are currently ranked as the 17th best team in the world, according to the FIFA rankings. Martín Lasarte's men have been rather underwhelming in their World Cup qualification campaign as they sit in 6th place in the South American group. Chile have managed just one from their opening four qualifying games and suffered a 2-1 loss against Venezuela in their last international fixture, which took place in November.

The hosts will be looking to gain some momentum heading into the crunch game against Argentina in June and the game against Bolivia provides a perfect opportunity to do so. Octavio Zambrano's men are currently ranked 79th in the world, according to FIFA rankings and are winless in their four World Cup qualifying games so far. Bolivia are at the foot of the South American group, with just one draw and three defeats. Zambrano's men were held to a 2-2 draw in their last outing.

Chile vs Bolivia team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no injury concerns heading into the friendly but are still expected to field their strongest line-ups given that the fixture is the only international game they play during this break.

Chile vs Bolivia prediction

Chile will enter this game as heavy favourites. Defensively, Bolivia are extremely fragile, having conceded 12 goals over the course of those four games in the qualifying stages and Chile should be able to take advantage of that clear weakness and ultimately triumph by at least two clear goals. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

Chile vs Bolivia H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 13 times in the past. Chile hold the advantage in the H2H record, with 8 wins over Bolivia. Bolivia have won three games against Chile while two have ended in draws. The previous game between these two South American teams ended in a 1-0 win for Bolivia.

How to watch Chile vs Bolivia live?

There will be no live broadcast/stream of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In Chile, the game will broadcast live on Chilevision.

Image Credits - Seleccion Chile, FBF Instagram