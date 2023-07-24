Chinese football coach slaps match official, then expresses regret over his conduct

In a recent incident that shocked the football world, a Chinese football coach, Xin Duan, has apologized for his 'irrational' behavior during a second-tier football match on Sunday. He apologized after slapping a referee, an act widely condemned by his team, Liaoning Shenyang. The incident occurred during a China League One match, and videos of the altercation quickly went viral on social media.

Chinese football coach slaps match official

Coach Xin Duan can be seen in these videos getting into a heated argument with referee Chen Hao. The argument erupted after a penalty was called against Duan's team during the first half of the game. The match ended in a 4-0 win in favor of Nanjing City.

Liaoning Shenyang Urban head coach Duan Xin is going to be in big trouble. With his side trailing 0-1 to Nanjing City just before half time, Duan reacted angrily to referee Chen Hao awarding a yellow card to one of his side's coaches...by slapping the referee in the face. pic.twitter.com/rlkR4DjHty — FourFiveWonton (@FourFiveWonton) July 23, 2023

Duan's vehement protests from the sidelines resulted in him receiving a red card, a decision that only seemed to fuel his rage. In an unexpected turn of events, Duan physically assaulted the official, striking him with an open hand. Following the altercation, Chinese media outlets reported that Duan had fainted and was rushed to the hospital. He apologized to the referee for his actions after regaining consciousness and returning to the team hotel.

Football club issues statement over coach's conduct

"In the first half of the match ... the leader of our club, disagreed with the referee's decision and acted irrationally, which violated the disciplinary guidelines of the CFA League," Liaoning Shenyang said in a statement on their official Weibo account on Sunday

"After the match, the management of our club has communicated with Xin Duan, who, along with the management of the first-team team, has realized the gravity of the mistake. Xin Duan and the management of the first team recognised the seriousness of the mistake and found the match supervisor and the referee on duty at the first time to sincerely apologise for the irrational behaviour."

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In China's second-tier rankings, Nanjing City is ranked fourth. Liaoning Shenyang, on the other hand, is ranked thirteenth.