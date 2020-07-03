CHL Vs MLW Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Charlton Athletic will take on Millwall on Matchday 41 of the Championship this weekend. The game will be played on Friday, July 3, 2020 (Saturday, for Indian viewers). Here is the CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction, CHL vs MLW Dream11 team news, CHL vs MLW Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: The Valley

Date: Friday, July 3, 2020 (Saturday, for Indian viewers)

Time: 12.45 am IST

CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction and preview

Charlton occupy the 18th spot on the Championship table having bagged 46 points in 40 games this season. They were held to a goalless draw by Cardiff City in the previous game. Millwall, on the other hand, occupy 11th place on the Championship table. They have won 56 points in 40 games and were forced to share points with Swansea City after a 1-1 draw in the previous game.

CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction: CHL vs MLW Dream11 team news

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer could introduce Ben Purrington, Darren Pratley and Macauley Bonne in the team's starting line-up against Millwall. Meanwhile, Adam Matthews and centre-forward Tomer Hemed will not be available for Charlton after they sustained knocks recently. Millwall manager Gary Rowett will likely opt for the same line-up that played in the draw against Swansea City. However, Matt Smith might replace Tom Bradshaw on the attacking front. Forward Aiden O'Brien will not be included in the Millwall squad to face Charlton, with the striker out injured.

Also Read | Bayern's Muller launches children's book about becoming a footballer

CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction: CHL vs MLW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dillon Phillips

Defenders: Naby Sarr, Shaun Hutchinson, Adedeji Oshilaja, Jason McCarthy

Midfielders: Jonathan Williams, Shane Ferguson, Connor Mahoney

Forwards: Macauley Bonne (c), Lyle Taylor, Matt Smith (vc)

CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction: CHL vs MLW Dream11 top picks

Charlton : Macauley Bonne, Lyle Taylor

: Macauley Bonne, Lyle Taylor Millwall: Matt Smith, Shane Ferguson

Also Read | Lionel Messi's top 10 best friends/teammates in football ft Ronaldinho, Aguero, Suarez

CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction

Millwall are the favourites in the game.

Note: The CHL vs MLW Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CHL vs MLW Dream11 top picks and CHL vs MLW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Millwall FC Twitter

Also Read | Oklahoma St finds 'no signs' of racism in football program