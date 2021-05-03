CHQ Vs CNGZ Dream11: Chongqing Liangjiang Vs Changzhou Mighty Lions Prediction, Team News

Matchday three of the ongoing Chinese Super League sees Chongqing Liangjiang square off against Changzhou Mighty Lions FC on Monday. The Chinese domestic league match will be played at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center on May 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 5:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

CHQ vs CNGZ Match Preview

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic did not have the best of starts to the ongoing Chinese Super League season as the hosts are yet to register a single point in the campaign so far. Heading into the game after suffering from two consecutive losses against Shangdong Taishan and Guangzhou City in their last outings, Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic finds themselves slotted at the bottom of the barrel. They will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes and look to pick up their first points in the season on Monday.

Changzhou Mighty Lions managed to shrug off their first loss of the season in their tournament opener against Qingdao FC and bounced back by recording a 0-0 draw in their latest outing against Henan Songshan Longmen. Despite just two matches being played, the visitors look to be finally getting a grim of their form with the team improving with each passing matchday. They will be looking to build positive momentum for themselves and look to pocket three points on Monday and a match against a Chongqing Liangjiang provides them with the perfect opportunity to record their first win of the season.

CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- L. Guiherme-Silva or M. Cirino

Vice-Captain-A. Diomande or Y. Congyao

CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - S. Pullang

Defenders – Y. Shual, L. Yang, D. Tursunoy, S. Sunzu

Midfielders – Y. Congyao, O. Akhmedov, X. Huang

Strikers – A. Diomande, M. Cirino, L. Guiherme-Silva

CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Prediction

Chongqing Liangjiang and Changzhou Mighty Lions are predicted to play out a draw and split points at the end of this match on Monday.

Prediction- Chongqing Liangjiang 1-1 Changzhou Mighty Lions

Note: The above CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 prediction, CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Team and CHQ vs CNGZ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.