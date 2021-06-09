Chris Smalling, Wife Sam Cooke Mocked By Fans Over UFO Sighting Story

Former Manchester United star Chris Smalling and wife Sam Cooke have sensationally claimed to have spotted a UFO while on holiday. The couple are in Jamaica for a vacation after the club football season ended but were left shell shocked after they spotted a strange sighting. Chris Smalling wife posted a lengthy message on Instagram detailing their bizarre experience and here's all you need to know about the Chris Smalling UFO incident.

Chris Smalling wife claims that the couple spotted a UFO in Jamaica

Chris Smalling's wife Sam Cooke to Instagram and assured her followers that the couple was "not on magic mushrooms or anything" as they enjoyed their summer vacation with family. The 35-year-old claimed that the object "flew down low past us" and "turned and shot back high up in the sky, where it stayed for an hour maybe longer". Cooke wrote, "It was too small to get on film when it stayed stationed in the sky although Chris could see it rotating with lights flashing all around it, (I could only see the outer lights at this point as my eyes aren't as good)".

Chris Smalling and his wife witnessed a UFO ‘rotating with flashing lights all around’ last night [IG: samsmallinginsta] pic.twitter.com/xEDcB8GWXl — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 7, 2021

She further said that the couple should have got the sighting on camera, but explained that they were 'gobsmacked' by what they saw and did not want to miss anything. Cooke further stated that it was unlike any other UFO sightings and looked massive but was totally silent. The glamour model from Manchester further wrote that she did not spot a drone and the object was massive and very sophisticated with faint lights all around the edge. Smalling is the latest but not the first to claim a UFO sighting. Golf ace Bryson DeChambeau revealed a bizarre encounter in his Texas garden while NFL star Baker Mayfield has also claimed to spot a UFO very recently.

Nonetheless, the netizens had enough content and flooded social media with a flurry of memes of Chris Smalling and his wife. One of the users claimed that the UFO had the shape of a trophy and hence it was an illusion, as it has been for his side Roma over the years. A Manchester United further said that while Smalling saw the UFO, it was a pity he did not spot Vincent Kompany in 2012 which cost the Red Devils the title that season. A majority of the netizens believed that the claims were too childish, and Smalling could perhaps be the next big thing in reality TV following his playing career.

I see smalling says he's seen a ufo on holiday pity he didn't see kompany in 2012 when he didn't see him we would have won the league — patrick john crerand (@pjcrerand) June 8, 2021

Imagine being Smalling and thinking you saw a UFO, then thinking it's a great idea to share that with the public. — Jeffren ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@jef518) June 7, 2021

What does Chris Smalling’s UFO sighting portend for the Euros and for humanity itself? Imagine gradually coming out of a pandemic only to go straight into some kind of Independence Day scenario. Must say it feels very on trend. — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) June 7, 2021

How did Chris Smalling Sam Cooke meet?

Chris Smalling and Sam Cooke tied the knot in 2017 having first met after the former's exploits for England in 2011. Cooke is a glamour model and former 'Page 3' girl for The Sun, winning the annual 'page 3' competition in 2006. The 35-year-old has appeared in a number of British "lads' mags", including FHM, FRONT, Maxim, Loaded, Zoo and Nuts in the UK, as well as on several covers around the world. Smalling meanwhile permanently moved to Roma at the start of this season, after having spent a year on loan in the Italian Capital. The couple have a son, Leo, born in May 2019. Smalling, inspired by his wife, became a vegan, which he credits for improving his health and reducing his recovery time.

